Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

OPINION: Heavy vehicle bypass needed for Katherine

By Deputy Mayor, Denis Coburn
April 16 2024 - 7:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denis Coburn
Denis Coburn

I believe the reason the centre of town has been unable to grow and develop as a retail space is mainly because of the safety and environmental issues surrounding the transit of heavy vehicles through the centre of town.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.