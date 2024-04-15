OPINION: Crime is having dramatic impact

Crime and antisocial behaviour by a small group of youth is having a dramatic impact on our business community. Over the last couple of months we have seen even more frequent attacks on our service stations with ongoing violent break-ins. This has resulted in staff leaving and being tormented by these select youth. Whilst we have Police doing a great job each and every day the lack of consequences under the laws set by Labor, for these youth is totally unacceptable.
It does not pass the pub test for these youth to be bailed repeatedly because the Lawler Labor Government has watered down the bail laws, raised the age of criminal responsibility and have eroded consequences that we as Territorian's have to put up with on a daily basis. Don't be fooled, despite what she may tell you, there is nothing 'new' about this Chief Minister. On her watch as Education Minister and Treasurer we have seen literacy and numeracy levels decline and crime sky rocket along with our economy going backwards. The Chief Minister will routinely stand up in Parliament and say 'kids in school don't commit crime' however as I have said on her watch we have the worst school attendance in the country and a youth crime crisis out of control. Labor have completely lost sight of what is important and what works and clearly think a one size fits all approach is good enough.
The CLP would get back to basics and implement targeted funding towards programs with real and measurable impacts, focusing on attendance and results. We would reinstate the truancy officers Labor cut, their engagement is not only with kids but with parents and communities, bringing back the accountability to get kids off the street and back to the classroom. We cannot afford to not address these issues as the impact on the business community and Territorians is immeasurable. Katherine is a great community that deserves a better Government.
