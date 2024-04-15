OPINION: Crime is having dramatic impact

It does not pass the pub test for these youth to be bailed repeatedly because the Lawler Labor Government has watered down the bail laws, raised the age of criminal responsibility and have eroded consequences that we as Territorian's have to put up with on a daily basis. Don't be fooled, despite what she may tell you, there is nothing 'new' about this Chief Minister. On her watch as Education Minister and Treasurer we have seen literacy and numeracy levels decline and crime sky rocket along with our economy going backwards. The Chief Minister will routinely stand up in Parliament and say 'kids in school don't commit crime' however as I have said on her watch we have the worst school attendance in the country and a youth crime crisis out of control. Labor have completely lost sight of what is important and what works and clearly think a one size fits all approach is good enough.