OPINION: Crime is having dramatic impact

By Jo Hersey, Member for Katherine
April 16 2024 - 7:28am
Crime and antisocial behaviour by a small group of youth is having a dramatic impact on our business community. Over the last couple of months we have seen even more frequent attacks on our service stations with ongoing violent break-ins. This has resulted in staff leaving and being tormented by these select youth. Whilst we have Police doing a great job each and every day the lack of consequences under the laws set by Labor, for these youth is totally unacceptable.

