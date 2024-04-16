GALLERY | Jatti pool bistro opens with Saturday Session

The first of the much-anticipated Nitmiluk Saturday Sessions was held at Jatti Pool - a month later than planned after Tropical Cyclone Megan caused the March session to be cancelled.
International DJ Charly T provided tunes for locals and visitors alike, with Nitmiluk Tours - with the help of Minister Selena Uibo - officially opening the pool's new bar and bistro.
Some guests turned up in style in a limousine, thanks to the support from Reedy from the Katherine Community Projects Association.
Organisers Activate Katherine are asking for feedback on the event, with an online survey available on the Activate Katherine Facebook page until April 22.
