All about the kids - Educator takes part in leadership program

An educator from a Katherine school is taking part in a one-year program designed for teachers to build on their leadership capabilities to help their schools thrive.
A one of 44 teachers from regional, rural and remote schools across the Northern Territory, Western Australia and Queensland, Katherine South Primary School acting Assistant Principal Marnie Hopkins has enrolled in the Teach For Australia's Future Leaders Program.
Amidst concerns of a widespread loss of leadership in Australian schools, National Program Manager, Viveka Simpson, said the initiative was helping retain and grow the leadership pipeline.
"By investing in and empowering existing teachers in the local area, we're strengthening the leadership capacity within the school community, particularly in regional, rural, and remote schools," Ms Simpson said.
"Being well-established in the area, these aspiring school leaders already understand the unique challenges at play and are best placed to bring tangible and lasting change to their schools with a sharpened leadership mindset."
In its fourth year, the program offers individualised coaching, community building activities, and hands-on learning experiences, empowering participants to build a network of supportive, like- minded educators.
Mrs Hopkins, who was awarded the title of the Northern Territory Primary Educator of the Year at the 2022 Teaching in the Territory Excellence Awards, is known for her dedication to students, staff and her school community.
Her passion for education stems from her parents who, whilst running the family farm in rural NSW, made sure her and her four siblings mastered their times tables and completed their homework and spelling drills.
"I was raised with the belief that education meant opportunity and so I was fortunate to be accepted into University in Wagga Wagga as part of an early entry program to study primary teaching," she said.
After nine years teaching in a close-knit farming community, Mrs Hopkins and her husband and 18-month-old son travelled to Katherine in 2002 and fell in love with the landscape and the community.
"My husband and I are now empty nesters and call Katherine and its region home," she said. "We love the lifestyle, the people and particularly the fishing and outdoors."
Having taught for around 30 years, the Katherine educator has held various roles in education, including as classroom teacher, special education teacher in mainstream and special schools, advisor across the Big Rivers Region and as senior teacher.
More recently, as acting Assistant Principal, she oversaw some school-wide changes that are having significant impact on students, staff, and families. Through the experience, she discovered her ability to make a bigger difference in a leadership role.
"I love working with our staff, building their capacity and providing them with opportunities to grow and develop as educators and leaders," she said.
"I have had tremendous mentors and I firmly believe that relationships are the key to a quality education, and I value the connections I have made with my students, staff and the community over the years."
When asked what keeps her going with 30 years of teaching, her answer is instantaneous.
"The kids. I have never lost sight of why I got into teaching in the first place."
