Lajamanu enters seven day lock-in to manage spread of COVID-19

Lajamanu and surrounding homelands have entered a seven day lock-in to manage the spread of COVID-19. The measure, introduced at 5pm on Monday, aims to minimise movement out of the communities, which have 24 cases of COVID-19 recorded in the current outbreak. Residents can move freely around the area but are unable to leave unless it is for an authorised reason. A person must not leave a lock-in area unless the person is: There are also lock-in in place in Ampilatwatja, Milikapiti, Galiwin'ku, Milingimbi, Palumpa until 2pm on February 6. OTHER NEWS There were 760 new cases of COVID-19 announced on Monday, with 599 positive cases from a rapid antigen tests (RAT). Numbers for Sunday were also revised up to 901 after more RAT results were submitted. There were 528 cases recorded in the Top End Region, 86 in Central Australia, 45 in the East Arnhem Region, 16 in the Big Rivers Region and 13 in the Barkly Region. New cases recorded in communities under lock-in restrictions include 27 in Galiwin'ku, three in Milingimbi and a case in in Palumpa Anybody with COVID-19 symptoms have been urged to get tested free rapid antigen tests available from distribution centres in Darwin, Katherine, Nhulunbuy, Alice Springs and Tennant Creek. To reduce the risk of COVID-19 spreading in our communities, people are advised to

