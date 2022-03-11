New comedy act FUNdaMENTAL comes to Katherine

news, local-news,

A new comedy act combining jokes and juggling is coming to Katherine on March 19 at the Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts and Culture Centre. FUNdaMENTAL is a new show featuring comedian and juggler Michael Connell, but what is entailed in his show is a bit of a secret. "Michael is definitely not your standard comedian, he draws upon his own life experiences in a quirky and entertaining manner. We are really pleased FUNdaMENTAL will be our first show for 2022. We want people to take a break and have some laughs over a fun-filled weekend in Katherine and Nhulunbuy," said Shay Vigona-Goudge, Chief Executive Officer, Artback NT. Learning how to juggle and nail that trick move comes naturally to Michael Connell, who began performing in youth circuses. In his 20s he gave up his "hobby" of juggling and ventured into stand-up comedy. "One evening at the end of a comedy routine I started to juggle for a bit of fun. The audience loved it. I had never thought about melding juggling and jokes, but somehow this juxtaposition seemed to work," said Mr Connell. READ MORE: It takes real talent to juggle and tell jokes at the same time without dropping the ball! Connell's comedy routines are thought-provoking; he is not averse to dissecting ancient Greek philosophy whilst wondering if Cryptocurrency really exists. Learning how to juggle again is not the first time that Connell has learned how to be a beginner again. He loves sharing his trials and tribulations on the stage, such as when he performed 'No hablo bebe' at the Adelaide Fringe Festival. "I decided I wanted to teach my daughter a second language. There was one massive hurdle - I am not bi-lingual! I wanted to pick a language where I wouldn't need to learn a new alphabet, so, I decided on Spanish ... plus it's the fastest growing language online," said Connell. The show is rated PG and tickets for the Katherine show can be purchased through Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts and Culture Centre. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY?: Send letters to the editor or story tips to editor.kathtimes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

