NT Emergency Service volunteers deployed to NSW

The Northern Territory Emergency Service will be deploying 12 members to NSW to assist with the ongoing flood emergency. NSW has been impacted by extreme rainfall since late last month, resulting in devastating floods from the Queensland border to the South Coast. NSW SES have requested support from the Northern Territory to relieve teams in affected areas. Two teams consisting of four volunteers each, will travel to NSW today, for tasking in the Northern Rivers Area. READ MORE: One team consisting of four volunteers will travel to NSW tomorrow, for tasking in the Sydney Metropolitan Area. NTES Director Fleur O'Connor said NSW SES units had been working tirelessly throughout this period. "The Northern Territory Emergency Service is happy to answer the call to help our NSW counterparts, and over the next two days we will be sending 12 members down to assist with relief efforts,: Mr O'Connor said. "The volunteer members being deployed come from across the NT, including Alice Springs, Darwin and Palmerston. "I commend our volunteers for their selfless choice to assist NSW in a time of crisis and we wish everyone affected by these floods a fast recovery."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/V98HfE2tBQbBkJnZeaDKMw/fe4124eb-6ce8-447a-907b-16e38e3e9bef.jpeg/r2_151_798_601_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg