Katherine's IWD March recognises challenges Territory women face

news, local-news,

Katherine residents recognised the ongoing challenges facing women at an International Women's Day March on Tuesday. The Katherine and Big Rivers region came together on March 8 to celebrate this year's theme "gender equality today, for a sustainable tomorrow." Katherine Women's Legal Service (KWILS) CEO Siobhan Mackay said around 200 people took part in the IWD March. "Everyone grabbed their signs and we commenced the march across the old railway bridge. We sung Katy Perry's song "Roar" and the whole bridge rose up in song and stamped their feet," Ms Mackay said. "There were lots of cars driving across the new high level bridge sounding their horns at the full bridge of march supporters." Ms Mackay said she was amazed by the variety of representation from across Katherine and the Big Rivers Region. "There were a bus of elders that came in from Barunga and Beswick they had dinner and came with a fabulous banner. The event brought together so many parts of the community. It was great to keep the conversation going and make connections," she said. "This event means everything to the community. It was a celebration and a real opportunity to celebrate the achievements of Katherine and Big Rivers women since time began, until now and looking forward. "There were so many young people marching and just considering the future they might have in a more equal world." READ MORE: Ms Mackay hopes the event will continue to grow and develop new ideas in the years to come. "We would just love to grow it bigger and bigger, and bring new ideas every year," she said. "This year Katherine Regional Arts did an incredible job in screen printing the new bridge logo onto shirts. "I think we have cemented that bridge and showing our strength on the bridge for International Women's Day and getting our messages out there."

