Commemoration flypast to recognise 80th anniversary of Katherine bombing

A single F-35A Lightning II aircraft from No. 75 Squadron will conduct a flypast over the Katherine Museum to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of the Bombing of Katherine. At 10.02am on March 22, the F-35A Lightning II aircraft will approach from the west and pass over the Katherine Museum at approximately 80 metres above the ground and up to 850 kilometres per hour, before returning to RAAF Base Tindal. On 22 March 1942 during the Second Wold War, Katherine was attacked by the Japanese Navy, marking the southernmost point of the bombing raid on the Northern Territory. READ MORE: The Japanese targeted the Katherine airfield, dropping most of their bombs in and around the site, where the Katherine Museum is located today. All low level flying activities are conducted within strict safety and operational guidelines. Flying is subject to change due to variables such as air traffic control requirements, weather, and other aviation considerations. Noise reduction and the environment are vital considerations in the planning and conduct of military flying. Information on aircraft noise and current flying activities is available at www.defence.gov.au/aircraftnoise or by calling 1300 DEFENCE (1300 333 362).

