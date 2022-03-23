Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Katherine has 32 COVID-19 cases

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
Updated March 23 2022 - 4:52am, first published 2:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katherine has 32 COVID-19 cases

Katherine has recorded 32 active COVID-19 cases, as the Northern Territory records over 300 new daily infections.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Campbell

Samantha Campbell

Senior Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales and Queensland and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.