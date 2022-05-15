Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Man rescued after falling 50m on Kakadu hike

Sarah Matthews
By Sarah Matthews
Updated May 16 2022 - 12:48am, first published May 15 2022 - 11:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man had to be extracted from where he was trapped down a deep ravine. Picture: NTPES

A young man is recovering in Katherine Hospital after falling almost 50 metres while hiking in Kakadu National Park.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Matthews

Sarah Matthews

Northern Territory Correspondent

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.