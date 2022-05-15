Man rescued after falling 50m on Kakadu hike

A young man is recovering in Katherine Hospital after falling almost 50 metres while hiking in Kakadu National Park.
According to NT Police, Fire and Emergency Services, the 20-year-old man activated his emergency beacon after falling down a deep ravine near Motor Car Falls around 5pm on Thursday.
Rangers and police found the man trapped in a tree within the ravine. He was conscious but injured and communicating with members but they could not reach him.
NT Emergency Service Regional Manager North Mark Cunnington said the man was in extremely difficult terrain and the rescue was challenging.
"We deployed three staff and 13 volunteers from the Palmerston and Darwin units to undertake a vertical rescue, arriving around midnight with their specialist equipment," he said.
"It took several hours and just after 4am the volunteers were able to successfully extract the victim and carried him to the Yurmikmik carpark to waiting Jabiru Clinic staff. He was then transferred by road to Katherine Hospital.
"This rescue shows how critical it is to carry safety equipment when you are out bush. Thanks to the coordinated efforts by police, Kakadu National Park Rangers, Jabiru Clinic and our dedicated NTES volunteers, we were able to bring this man to safety."
