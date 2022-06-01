Katherine could be new home of Big Rainbow monument

Katherine has been named among four region towns as the potential new home of a giant rainbow monument as a symbol of LGBTQIA+ pride and inclusion.
Katherine, Broome WA, Daylesford Vic and Hay NSW have been selected by a panel of judges as the four finalists of the Big Rainbow Project, following submissions from regional towns across Australia.
Advertisement
The Big Rainbow Project, which is run by the Australian arm of dating app Tinder, is an initiative aimed at promoting the inclusion of queer people in regional communities and combatting discrimination.
Read more:
The town to get the Big Rainbow monument will be decided by a public vote online, with local LGBTQIA+ organisations also receiving a $100,000 donation to support their programs.
"We're pleased to have worked with Tinder to help shape the ways in which the Big Rainbow Project can have a direct impact on the lives of queer people across Australia, Queer Agency Co-Director Brooke Brady said.
"It's encouraging to see that so many Australians are passionate about supporting the queer community and we hope that everyone who submitted a regional town votes again to help find the Big Rainbow a loving, regional home."
Voting opens today and ends on June 30 via the Big Rainbow Project website.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Katherine Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great area.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY?: Send letters to the editor or story tips to editor.kathtimes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.