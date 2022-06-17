Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Territory girls Jess and Nat are taking on the Mongol Derby

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
June 17 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SOCKING IT TO CANCER: Jess Di Pasquale and Natalie Hall will race 1000km through the Mongolian Steppe to raise money for Sock it to Sarcoma. Picture: Jess Di Pasquale.

Two Northern Territory women will compete in the Mongol Derby later this year, a 10-day horse race through 1000km of the Mongolian Steppe.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times, covering the stories that matter to the community

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.