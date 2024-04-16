Alleged assaults arrests made

Northern Territory Police have arrested a man in relation to an alleged aggravated assault that occurred in Katherine in the afternoon of April 10.
Around 5pm, the Joint Emergency Service Communication Centre was notified of an injured man in front of a business on Christie Road.
A short time later, police attended the scene and found the 42-year-old alleged offender with the victim before he fled on a on a bicycle.
Police subsequently located and apprehended the man a short time later.
St John Ambulance transported the victim to Katherine District Hospital where he was found to have suffered from multiple facial fractures and was expected to be transferred to Royal Darwin Hospital for treatment.
Meanwhile, on April 11, police officers from Katherine's Social Order Unit attended Katherine's ANZAC Memorial Park and identified a group of people allegedly illegally consuming alcohol.
The group were directed to surrender the alcohol and a 23-year-old from the group refused and allegedly assaulted an officer.
The man was arrested and taken to Katherine Watch House where he allegedly assaulted another officer.
He has since been charged with multiple alleged offences, including assault police.
NT Police Senior Sergeant Siiri Tennosaar said it was "unacceptable that these officers are assaulted during the execution of their duty as they go about protecting and serving the community".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.