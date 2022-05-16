Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Merrepen Arts features in Los Angeles exhibition

Sarah Matthews
By Sarah Matthews
Updated May 16 2022 - 6:59am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artists Aaron McTaggart and Kieran Karritpul at the Fowler Museum at UCLA. Picture: Supplied

Artists from the Top End Aboriginal community of Daly River have travelled to Los Angeles where their work is featured in a major exhibition at the University of California.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Matthews

Sarah Matthews

Northern Territory Correspondent

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.