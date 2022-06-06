Katherine Times
Covid

Opposition pushes to scrap vaccine mandate to address worker shortage

Sarah Matthews
Sarah Matthews
Updated June 6 2022 - 6:21am, first published 5:52am
NT Oppositon Leader Lia Finocchiaro is pushing for vaccine mandates for certain industries to be scrapped.

The NT Opposition is pushing for vaccine mandates to be scrapped in some industries in a move aimed to help staffing shortages in places like Katherine.

Northern Territory Correspondent

