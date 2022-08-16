Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Katherine Mongol Derby competitor Jess Di Pasquale has suffered more bad luck in the Mongol Derby horse race

Annie Hesse
By Annie Hesse
Updated August 16 2022 - 9:10pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WATCH: Jessica Di Pasquale and fellow rider William Evert between horse stations 16 and 17 in the 1,000km Mongol Derby.

As the first riders are expected to cross the finish line of the world's toughest horse race today, a streak of bad luck has continued for Katherine competitor Jess Di Pasquale.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annie Hesse

Annie Hesse

Northern Territory Correspondent

I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.