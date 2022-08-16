As the first riders are expected to cross the finish line of the world's toughest horse race today, a streak of bad luck has continued for Katherine competitor Jess Di Pasquale.
The Charles Darwin University Stud Overseer, who is currently competing in the Mongol Derby, suffered a broken stirrup yesterday, but one of the station's herders came to her rescue and gave her one of his stirrups.
Advertisement
But the Territory-tough mother-of-two is still in good spirits despite a few rough and tumbling days that saw her fall and injure her knees earlier in the race.
Darwin event manager Natalie Bell, who was slapped with a penalty on the first day of the competition, is not in the running for a place in the top ten any more, soldering on in the 'adventure category'.
Each year, competitors from around the world take part in the 1,000km derby that traces the passage of the long-distance postal transmission system established by Genghis Khan in 1224, which relies on a vast network of horse stations stretching from Kharkhorin to the Caspian Sea.
Find all the Mongol Derby action here:
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.