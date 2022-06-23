Northern Territory Police have arrested a third youth in relation to the theft of three cars from a home in Katherine two weeks ago.
Police have already charged two youths after three cars were reported stolen from a Katherine home on the morning of Wednesday, June 8.
Advertisement
Police located the third offender, a 14-year-old male, in Alice Springs where he was arrested and taken to the Alice Springs Watch House.
The boy was charged with one count each of Aggravated Enter Dwelling Intent to Commit Offence and Unlawful Use of a Motor Vehicle.
Police will allege that the boy destroyed and removed his electronic monitoring device on June 10 for which he faces one count of Breach of Bail.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY?: Send letters to the editor or story tips to editor.kathtimes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I've previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio covering politics, social justice and local community news.
I'm a journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I've previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio covering politics, social justice and local community news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.